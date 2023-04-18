Protest vs PPA container monitoring system

MULTIMEDIA

Protest caravan vs PPA's container monitoring system

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Some 100 trucks line up along Bonifacio Drive in Manila as part of a protest caravan against the implementation of the Philippine Ports Authority's Trusted Operator Program-Container Registry Monitoring System (TOP-CRMS) at the Manila International Container Terminal, North Harbor on Tuesday. The group of drivers and operators urged the government to suspend the implementation of the new system, citing alleged lack of consultation among stakeholders.



