Protest vs PPA container monitoring system

MULTIMEDIA

Protest caravan vs PPA's container monitoring system

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 18 2023 02:29 PM

Some 100 trucks line up along Bonifacio Drive in Manila as part of a protest caravan against the implementation of the Philippine Ports Authority's Trusted Operator Program-Container Registry Monitoring System (TOP-CRMS) at the Manila International Container Terminal, North Harbor on Tuesday. The group of drivers and operators urged the government to suspend the implementation of the new system, citing alleged lack of consultation among stakeholders.

Philippine Ports Authority meets customs brokers to address concerns about new system

Read More:
Trusted Operator Program-Container Registry Monitoring System (TOP-CRMS)
truck operators
drivers
MICT
Philippine Ports Auhtority