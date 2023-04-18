Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Protest caravan vs PPA's container monitoring system

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2023 02:29 PM

Protest vs PPA container monitoring system

Some 100 trucks line up along Bonifacio Drive in Manila as part of a protest caravan against the implementation of the Philippine Ports Authority's Trusted Operator Program-Container Registry Monitoring System (TOP-CRMS) at the Manila International Container Terminal, North Harbor on Tuesday. The group of drivers and operators urged the government to suspend the implementation of the new system, citing alleged lack of consultation among stakeholders. 


 

Read More:  Trusted Operator Program-Container Registry Monitoring System (TOP-CRMS)   truck operators   drivers   MICT   Philippine Ports Auhtority  