Traveling back to Metro Manila

Back to Metro Manila from Holy Week break
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 18 2022 05:06 PM
Traffic builds up along the southbound side of the North Luzon Expressway in Valenzuela City on Monday, as people return from the provinces after the Holy Week break. Thousands of Filipinos took advantage of the long break with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
Mga biyahero balik Metro Manila na matapos ang Holy Week Break