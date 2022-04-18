Home  >  News

Back to Metro Manila from Holy Week break

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2022 05:06 PM

Traveling back to Metro Manila

Traffic builds up along the southbound side of the North Luzon Expressway in Valenzuela City on Monday, as people return from the provinces after the Holy Week break. Thousands of Filipinos took advantage of the long break with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

