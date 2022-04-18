MULTIMEDIA

Giant mall chain SM joins Comelec voter information campaign

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan (left) converses with SM Supermalls President Steven Tan during the signing of agreement for partnership in Vote Pilipinas, Comelec's voter information campaign, at the SM Mall of Asia on Monday. The agreement will have the giant mall chain conduct activities on voter education, including the proper use and functions of the Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) to be used in the automated elections on May 9.