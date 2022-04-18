Expanded limited face-to-face classes in Batangas

MULTIMEDIA

DepEd implements expanded limited face-to-face classes

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Learners at Natipuan Elementary School follow health and safety procedure on the opening day of Expanded Limited Face-to-Face Classes in Barangay Natipuan, Nasugbu, Batangas on Monday. Over 14,000 public and private schools with 2.6 million learners are expected to resume limited in-person classes under Alert Levels 1 and 2, according to Department of Education (DepEd).