Expanded limited face-to-face classes in Batangas

MULTIMEDIA
DepEd implements expanded limited face-to-face classes
Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 18 2022 12:58 PM
Learners at Natipuan Elementary School follow health and safety procedure on the opening day of Expanded Limited Face-to-Face Classes in Barangay Natipuan, Nasugbu, Batangas on Monday. Over 14,000 public and private schools with 2.6 million learners are expected to resume limited in-person classes under Alert Levels 1 and 2, according to Department of Education (DepEd).
