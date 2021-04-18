MULTIMEDIA

Rough seas observed in Eastern Samar as Bising moves north

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A fisherman looks for recyclable materials as big waves roll along Baybay Boulevard in Borongan City, Eastern Samar as Typhoon Bising moves northwestward at 20 km/h over the Philippines' eastern seaboard on Sunday. Very rough to very high seas will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas (4.0 to 12.0 m), rough to very high seas over the eastern seaboard of Luzon (2.5 to 12.0 m), and rough to very rough seas over the eastern seaboard of Caraga (3.0 to 5.0 m), according to PAGASA.