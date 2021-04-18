MULTIMEDIA

Heavy rainfall warning up in Eastern Visayas and Bicol region

Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMMB/CIRA

Typhoon Bising (International Name Surigae) approaches Easter Visayas and the Bicol Region in this image spotted by Himawari-8 satellite at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday. Typhoon Bising is expected to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the two regions as it moves northwestward at 20 km/h over the Philippine Sea, with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 265 km/h.