MULTIMEDIA Heavy rainfall warning up in Eastern Visayas and Bicol region Posted at Apr 18 2021 03:47 PM Typhoon Bising (International Name Surigae) approaches Easter Visayas and the Bicol Region in this image spotted by Himawari-8 satellite at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday. Typhoon Bising is expected to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the two regions as it moves northwestward at 20 km/h over the Philippine Sea, with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 265 km/h. Residents flee homes in N. Samar, Albay due to 'Bising'