MULTIMEDIA

Another community pantry in Intramuros

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People take vegetables and other produce at a community pantry set up by the Intramuros Administration at Plaza Roman in Manila on Sunday. Several community pantries have sprouted in different parts of Metro Manila, after the one in Maginhawa Street, Quezon City went viral, in a move to support those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.