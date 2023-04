MULTIMEDIA

Nine injured in Kamuning jeepney collision

David Dizon, ABS-CBN News

Rescue workers attend to injured passengers after 2 jeepneys collided at Kamuning Road cor. Judge Jimenez Street in Quezon City on early Monday morning. At least 9 people were reported injured after one of the jeepneys turned on its side.