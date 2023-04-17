Marcos welcomes Czech PM

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos welcomes Czech Prime Minister Fiala

Alfred Frias, PNA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala review the troops during the welcome ceremony at the Kalayaan Grounds in Malacañan Palace on Monday. The two leaders are expected to discuss matters on various areas of mutual cooperation such as defense, trade and investment, university linkages, judicial, labor concerns, as well as other regional and international issues.