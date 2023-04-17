Income Tax Return filed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Taxes paid Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 17 2023 05:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Taxpayer Russel Del Rosario checks documents after submitting the Annual Income Tax Return (AITR) of the company he works for at the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) office in Intramuros, Manila on Monday. BIR implemented the “File and Pay Anywhere” to allow Filipino taxpayers to meet the April 17 deadline. Read More: taxpayer Annual Income Tax Return Bureau of Internal Revenue ‘File and Pay Anywhere’ /entertainment/04/17/23/fall-out-boy-marks-10-years-of-save-rock-and-roll-album/news/04/17/23/nfa-will-no-longer-import-rice-for-buffer-stock-da/life/04/17/23/charlene-gonzalez-excited-to-join-boston-marathon/sports/04/17/23/uaap-with-final-4-streak-over-whats-next-for-ateneo/news/04/17/23/teves-lawyer-decries-senate-hearing-without-clients-online-presence