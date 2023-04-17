MULTIMEDIA

De Lima, Dayan attend another hearing on drug case

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Senator Leila De Lima is escorted by members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) after attending a hearing at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial court on Monday. The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 is set to release its promulgation on one of the drug cases filed against the former senator on May 12, her lawyer said.