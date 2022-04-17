Vigil for the coming of Christ

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vigil for the Jesus Christ's resurrection Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 17 2022 12:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Parishioners join the Easter Vigil at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Sunday to celebrate Resurrection Day, the return of Jesus Christ from the dead after his crucifixion. The Easter Vigil is one of the longest masses of the year and celebrated with the lighting of the Pashcal candle symbolizing the light of Christ coming into the world. Easter Vigil sa Manila Cathedral, pinangunahan ni Manila Archbishop Advincula Pope Francis attends but does not preside Easter Mass Read More: church Claret Easter resurrection Sunday Easter vigil Jesus Christ Catholic Easter Sunday Christians tradition culture /news/04/17/22/4-presidential-bets-not-backing-out-of-halalan-2022/sports/04/17/22/colleagues-pay-tribute-to-boyet-sison/sports/04/17/22/mamuyac-says-his-development-a-testament-to-ateneos-program/entertainment/04/17/22/dingdong-marian-celebrate-son-sixto-in-heartfelt-messages/sports/04/17/22/world-balance-teases-new-colorway-after-thompsons-bpc-win