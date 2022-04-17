Vigil for the coming of Christ

MULTIMEDIA

Vigil for the Jesus Christ's resurrection

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Parishioners join the Easter Vigil at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Sunday to celebrate Resurrection Day, the return of Jesus Christ from the dead after his crucifixion. The Easter Vigil is one of the longest masses of the year and celebrated with the lighting of the Pashcal candle symbolizing the light of Christ coming into the world.