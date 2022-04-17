Home  >  News

Filipinos celebrate Resurrection Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 17 2022 12:08 PM

Catholic devotees flock to the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Salubong, at the St. Peter Shrine of Leaders in Quezon City on Sunday. With COVID-19 cases going down and the alert level status lowered, people have attended a number of traditional customs during the Holy Week being celebrated again now.

