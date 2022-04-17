Home > News MULTIMEDIA Filipinos celebrate Resurrection Day Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 17 2022 12:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees flock to the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Salubong, at the St. Peter Shrine of Leaders in Quezon City on Sunday. With COVID-19 cases going down and the alert level status lowered, people have attended a number of traditional customs during the Holy Week being celebrated again now. Quiapo Church, dinagsa ng mga deboto sa Easter Sunday Read More: church religion Easter Sunday salubong resurrection Catholic Easter Sunday /news/04/17/22/4-presidential-bets-not-backing-out-of-halalan-2022/sports/04/17/22/colleagues-pay-tribute-to-boyet-sison/sports/04/17/22/mamuyac-says-his-development-a-testament-to-ateneos-program/entertainment/04/17/22/dingdong-marian-celebrate-son-sixto-in-heartfelt-messages/sports/04/17/22/world-balance-teases-new-colorway-after-thompsons-bpc-win