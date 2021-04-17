MULTIMEDIA

London eases out of COVID-19 lockdowns

Niklas Halle’n, AFP

People sit at outside tables to eat and drink at re-opened bars and restaurants, in the street in the Soho area of London on Friday following step two of the government's roadmap out of England's third national lockdown. Businesses including non-essential retail, gyms, salons and outdoor hospitality were all able to open for the first time in months on April 12 as coronavirus restrictions eased significantly as the country took a tentative step towards the resumption of normal life.