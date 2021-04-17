Home  >  News

Final goodbye

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 17 2021 09:29 PM

A man prepares to put in his backpack the urn of a loved one who passed away because of COVID-19 at the crematorium of the Manila North Cemetery on Saturday. The Department of Health on Saturday recorded 72 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 15,810 while active cases breached the 200,000 mark.

