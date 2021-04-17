Home > News MULTIMEDIA Final goodbye George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 17 2021 09:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man prepares to put in his backpack the urn of a loved one who passed away because of COVID-19 at the crematorium of the Manila North Cemetery on Saturday. The Department of Health on Saturday recorded 72 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 15,810 while active cases breached the 200,000 mark. PH logs 11,101 new COVID-19 cases; active infections breach 200,000 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Manila North Cemetery crematorium urn multimedia multimedia photos /sports/04/18/21/pba-black-expects-belo-to-make-immediate-impact-for-meralco/sports/04/18/21/vismin-cup-mjas-remains-unbeaten-tabogon-overcomes-slow-start/sports/04/18/21/boxing-donaire-will-finally-meet-wbc-king-oubaali-on-may-29/news/04/18/21/tycoon-lucio-tan-stable-recovering-after-hospitalized-for-covid-19/news/04/18/21/police-officer-shoots-man-dead-after-scuffle-in-nueva-vizcaya-station