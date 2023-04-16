MULTIMEDIA
Czech Republic PM Fiala arrives in Manila for 2-day bilateral meeting
Alfred Frias, PNA
Posted at Apr 16 2023 11:59 PM
Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala arrives at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Sunday, for a two-day bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. starting Monday. PM Fiala’s visit to the country marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the Czech Republic.
