Czech Republic PM Fiala arrives in Manila for 2-day bilateral meeting

Alfred Frias, PNA

Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala arrives at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Sunday, for a two-day bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. starting Monday. PM Fiala’s visit to the country marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the Czech Republic.

