Aerial inspection of Agaton aftermath

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte checks #AgatonPH aftermath King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo Posted at Apr 16 2022 12:48 AM Share A convoy of helicopters carrying President Rodrigo Duterte passes one area hit by landslides brought by Tropical Storm Agaton in Baybay City, Leyte during an aerial inspection on Friday. Agaton has displaced more than 323,000 people, as more than 9,000 houses were damaged while 570 others were destroyed, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Friday. Duterte vows new houses for Agaton victims, even if process 'long, not easy'