Duterte checks #AgatonPH aftermath

King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

Posted at Apr 16 2022 12:48 PM

Aerial inspection of Agaton aftermath

A convoy of helicopters carrying President Rodrigo Duterte passes one area hit by landslides brought by Tropical Storm Agaton in Baybay City, Leyte during an aerial inspection on Friday. Agaton has displaced more than 323,000 people, as more than 9,000 houses were damaged while 570 others were destroyed, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Friday. 

