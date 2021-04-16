Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mass testing in Davao City Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 16 2021 03:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Davao City health office personnel conduct free community surveillance swab testing for COVID-19 among local street vendors at the Magsaysay Park on Friday. The local government ordered the free swab tests to identify positive cases and help stem the spread of the coronavirus infection in the city. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Davao mass testing swab test vendors /video/business/04/17/21/philippine-shares-post-weekly-loss-despite-eased-community-quarantine/video/news/04/17/21/gaps-seen-in-ph-healthcare-system-amid-record-high-active-covid-19-cases/video/news/04/17/21/duque-says-unsure-of-current-covid-19-vaccines-protection-span-vs-variants/video/news/04/17/21/galvez-says-more-covid-19-vaccines-arriving-in-3rd-quarter-of-2021/life/04/17/21/frontline-nurse-shocked-and-touched-by-taylor-swift-gift