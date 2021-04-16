Home  >  News

Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 16 2021 03:33 PM

Mass testing in Davao City

Davao City health office personnel conduct free community surveillance swab testing for COVID-19 among local street vendors at the Magsaysay Park on Friday. The local government ordered the free swab tests to identify positive cases and help stem the spread of the coronavirus infection in the city.

