Malabon school turned into isolation facility

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 16 2021 06:26 PM

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Office of the Vice President’s Swab Cab program stay at the isolation facility setup at the Imelda Elementary School in Malabon City on Friday. The facility, which does not accept walk-ins, was done in partnership with the Malabon LGU and the DepEd as local governments look to tap schools to be used as temporary isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients and help decongest hospitals. 

