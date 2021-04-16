Home > News MULTIMEDIA Malabon school turned into isolation facility Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 16 2021 06:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Office of the Vice President’s Swab Cab program stay at the isolation facility setup at the Imelda Elementary School in Malabon City on Friday. The facility, which does not accept walk-ins, was done in partnership with the Malabon LGU and the DepEd as local governments look to tap schools to be used as temporary isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients and help decongest hospitals. Quezon City gov't eyes turning more buildings into isolation facilities amid COVID-19 surge VP daughter Tricia Robredo among volunteers in swabbing program Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 isolation facility Imelda Elementary School OVP DepEd Malabon Swab Cab multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/17/21/2-bar-sa-makati-sinalakay-ng-mga-awtoridad/news/04/17/21/cabinet-official-contracted-covid-19-twice-says-brother/news/04/17/21/lalaki-sugatan-matapos-sumuot-sa-ilalim-ng-van-sa-iloilo/video/business/04/17/21/philippine-shares-post-weekly-loss-despite-eased-community-quarantine/video/news/04/17/21/gaps-seen-in-ph-healthcare-system-amid-record-high-active-covid-19-cases