Crucifixion as penance continues in Bulacan

Crucifixion as penance

Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 15 2022 03:01 PM

A penitent is nailed to a cross in Anilao, Bulacan on Good Friday as a form of penance. While crucifixion and self-flagellation is not sanctioned by the Catholic church, it has long been a traditional practice during Holy Week for many devotees to atone for their sins.

