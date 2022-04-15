Crucifixion as penance continues in Bulacan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Crucifixion as penance Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 15 2022 03:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A penitent is nailed to a cross in Anilao, Bulacan on Good Friday as a form of penance. While crucifixion and self-flagellation is not sanctioned by the Catholic church, it has long been a traditional practice during Holy Week for many devotees to atone for their sins. Read More: Semana Santa 2022 Semana Santa Holy Week Good Friday Bulacan crucifixion penance /video/news/04/15/22/watch-p15m-halaga-ng-marijuana-sinunog-sa-kalinga/entertainment/04/15/22/look-team-kramer-spends-holy-week-break-in-us/overseas/04/15/22/clashes-at-al-aqsa-mosque-compound-in-jerusalem/entertainment/04/15/22/gerald-anderson-sinorpresa-ang-pa-ng-bagong-motorsiklo/life/04/15/22/tingnan-malaking-crown-of-thorns-nilikha-sa-laguna