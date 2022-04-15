Crucifixion as penance continues in Bulacan

MULTIMEDIA

Crucifixion as penance

Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

A penitent is nailed to a cross in Anilao, Bulacan on Good Friday as a form of penance. While crucifixion and self-flagellation is not sanctioned by the Catholic church, it has long been a traditional practice during Holy Week for many devotees to atone for their sins.