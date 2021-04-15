Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH Coast Guard patrols Julian Felipe Reef Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters Posted at Apr 15 2021 08:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine Coast Guard personnel are seen onboard rubber boats as they move near Chinese vessels believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel at Julian Felipe Reef, South China Sea, in a handout photo distributed by the Philippine Coast Guard Thursday and taken either on April 13 or 14, 2021. The Department of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday 2 new formal protests had been lodged against Beijing, days after Manila summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian to press for the withdrawal of its vessels at Julian Felipe Reef, which is within the Philippine exclusive economic zone. Philippines summons China envoy as ships linger illegally in West PH Sea reef ‘Leave President to his devices’ on maritime row with China, says Palace Duterte admin effort 'not much' to assert arbitral ruling on West PH Sea- solon Read More: West Philippine Sea Julian Felipe Reef PH Coast Guard Chinese maritime militia /news/04/16/21/fda-2nd-hospital-given-compassionate-special-permit-to-use-ivermectin/business/04/16/21/citigroup-trims-global-consumer-banking-profile-as-earnings-jump/entertainment/04/16/21/ryan-bang-handang-isuko-ang-lahat-para-mabuo-muli-ang-pamilya/sports/04/16/21/nba-stephen-curry-warriors-cruise-over-cavaliers/business/04/16/21/citigroup-trims-global-consumer-banking-profile-as-earnings-jump