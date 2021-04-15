MULTIMEDIA

PH Coast Guard patrols Julian Felipe Reef

Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters

Viber

Philippine Coast Guard personnel are seen onboard rubber boats as they move near Chinese vessels believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel at Julian Felipe Reef, South China Sea, in a handout photo distributed by the Philippine Coast Guard Thursday and taken either on April 13 or 14, 2021. The Department of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday 2 new formal protests had been lodged against Beijing, days after Manila summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian to press for the withdrawal of its vessels at Julian Felipe Reef, which is within the Philippine exclusive economic zone.