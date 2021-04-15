Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Novaliches diocese assists in COVID-19 inoculation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 15 2021 07:50 PM

Novaliches diocese assists in COVID-19 inoculation

Fr. Ross Dela Cruz, a registered nurse and parish priest of Resurrection of Our Lord Parish, administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at the Chancery Diocese of Novaliches in Quezon City on Thursday. The Diocese of Novaliches has allowed the use of its big parishes as inoculation sites, as well as help the city in mobilizing parishioners to take part in the vaccination.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus vaccine   COVID-19 vaccine   Sinovac   Novaliches Diocese   Fr. Ross Dela Cruz  