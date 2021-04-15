MULTIMEDIA

Novaliches diocese assists in COVID-19 inoculation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Fr. Ross Dela Cruz, a registered nurse and parish priest of Resurrection of Our Lord Parish, administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at the Chancery Diocese of Novaliches in Quezon City on Thursday. The Diocese of Novaliches has allowed the use of its big parishes as inoculation sites, as well as help the city in mobilizing parishioners to take part in the vaccination.