Lawmakers question lower tarrif on imported pork

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A meat vendor sells his products at the Mandaluyong Public Market II on Thursday. Lawmakers slammed President Rodrigo Duterte's Executive Order 128, which imposes lower tariff on imported pork products from 5 to 30 percent, amid rising local prices due to the African Swine Fever, with stakeholders saying it would further cripple the local hog industry.



