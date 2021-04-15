Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lawmakers question lower tarrif on imported pork Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 15 2021 03:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A meat vendor sells his products at the Mandaluyong Public Market II on Thursday. Lawmakers slammed President Rodrigo Duterte's Executive Order 128, which imposes lower tariff on imported pork products from 5 to 30 percent, amid rising local prices due to the African Swine Fever, with stakeholders saying it would further cripple the local hog industry. Philippines to lose P3.6B in revenue due to reduced tariff for imported pork: Lacson Read More: pork prices meat pork importation pork tarrif Executive order 128 African Swine fever multimedia multimedia photos /sports/04/15/21/siquijor-team-expelled-from-vismin-super-cup/video/news/04/15/21/contact-command-center-for-covid-19-treatment-palace-advises-public/video/news/04/15/21/covid-stricken-palace-spokesman-says-out-of-pgh-by-thursday/life/04/15/21/miss-universe-pageant-to-be-aired-live-on-a2z-channel/classified-odd/04/15/21/sweden-faces-sperm-shortage-as-covid-19-keeps-donors-away-from-clinics