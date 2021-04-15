Home > News MULTIMEDIA Filing ITR amid COVID-19 quarantine Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 15 2021 03:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People observe minimum health protocols as they file their Annual Income Tax Return at a Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tax filing center at the Fisher Mall in Quezon City on Thursday. Taxpayers were given until April 15 to file their annual ITR for taxable year ending on December 30, 2021, but may send amendments without incurring additional charges on or before May 15. BIR to allow taxpayers to file 'anywhere' amid COVID-19 surge Read More: Income tax Return ITR BIR Bureau of Internal Revenue Quezon City /sports/04/15/21/siquijor-team-expelled-from-vismin-super-cup/video/news/04/15/21/contact-command-center-for-covid-19-treatment-palace-advises-public/video/news/04/15/21/covid-stricken-palace-spokesman-says-out-of-pgh-by-thursday/life/04/15/21/miss-universe-pageant-to-be-aired-live-on-a2z-channel/classified-odd/04/15/21/sweden-faces-sperm-shortage-as-covid-19-keeps-donors-away-from-clinics