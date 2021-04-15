MULTIMEDIA

Filing ITR amid COVID-19 quarantine

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People observe minimum health protocols as they file their Annual Income Tax Return at a Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tax filing center at the Fisher Mall in Quezon City on Thursday. Taxpayers were given until April 15 to file their annual ITR for taxable year ending on December 30, 2021, but may send amendments without incurring additional charges on or before May 15.