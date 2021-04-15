Home  >  News

Disposable face masks among trash collected from Manila Bay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 15 2021 05:28 PM

Disposable face masks among trash collected from Manila Bay

A personnel from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) shows collected disposable surgical masks during a cleanup at Manila Bay along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Thursday. Environmental groups call for the proper disposal and management of personal protective equipment like face masks, face shield and other medical wastes.

