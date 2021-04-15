Home > News MULTIMEDIA Disposable face masks among trash collected from Manila Bay ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 15 2021 05:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A personnel from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) shows collected disposable surgical masks during a cleanup at Manila Bay along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Thursday. Environmental groups call for the proper disposal and management of personal protective equipment like face masks, face shield and other medical wastes. Apela ng DENR: Gamit na face mask, shield, itapon nang maayos Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus disposable face masks personal protective equipment disposal medical wastes multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/04/16/21/sharon-cuneta-returns-to-work-on-your-face-sounds-familiar-via-zoom/life/04/16/21/kelley-day-tests-negative-for-covid-19/news/04/16/21/3-covid-vaccine-doses-doh-says-more-evidence-needed/sports/04/16/21/nba-anthony-davis-cleared-for-full-practice-in-injury-rehab/news/04/16/21/duterte-covid-vaccine-anti-vaxxer-die