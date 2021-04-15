MULTIMEDIA

BCDA-Philippine Arena COVID testing team back in Baguio City

Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Members of the BCDA-Philippine Arena COVID testing team conduct tests for COVID-19 at the Melvin Jones Grandstand in Burnham Park, Baguio City on Thursday, the first of a three-day community testing program. According to the Baguio City Health Services Office, Baguio has a total of 9,150 COVID-19 cases with 7,555 recoveries as of Thursday.