MULTIMEDIA
BCDA-Philippine Arena COVID testing team back in Baguio City
Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 15 2021 10:26 PM
Members of the BCDA-Philippine Arena COVID testing team conduct tests for COVID-19 at the Melvin Jones Grandstand in Burnham Park, Baguio City on Thursday, the first of a three-day community testing program. According to the Baguio City Health Services Office, Baguio has a total of 9,150 COVID-19 cases with 7,555 recoveries as of Thursday.
