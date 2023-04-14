MULTIMEDIA
Tearful triumph at the Bar exams
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 14 2023 03:42 PM
Janelyn Cruz raises her hand in triumph as her sister Joshualyn gives a tearful embrace after learning the results of the 2022 Bar examination at the Supreme Court compound on April 15, 2023. A total of 3,992 out of the 9,183 takers passed the examination, for a 43 percent passing rate.
