Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Tearful triumph at the Bar exams

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 14 2023 03:42 PM

Tearful triumph at the Bar exams

Janelyn Cruz raises her hand in triumph as her sister Joshualyn gives a tearful embrace after learning the results of the 2022 Bar examination at the Supreme Court compound on April 15, 2023. A total of 3,992 out of the 9,183 takers passed the examination, for a 43 percent passing rate. 

Read More:  Bar   exams   law   lawyers   Supreme Court  