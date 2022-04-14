Thousands take advantage of Holy Week break amid looser COVID curbs

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rush to go home for Holy Week Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 14 2022 02:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passengers heading for provinces crowd a bus station in Quezon City on Maundy Thursday. Thousands of commuters went home to their respective hometowns for the long Holy Week break after 2 years of strict travel restrictions due to COVID-19. Read More: Holy Week Semana Santa 2022 commuters bus stations Quezon City COVID-19 Alert level 1 /overseas/04/14/22/2-palestinians-killed-in-israeli-raid-on-wbank/entertainment/04/14/22/meet-hybes-first-k-pop-girl-band-le-sserafim/sports/04/14/22/trust-in-coachs-system-leads-to-career-game-for-tamayo/news/04/14/22/who-pandemic-far-from-over-as-case-counts-fall/news/04/14/22/holy-week-for-non-practicing-catholics