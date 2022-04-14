Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Rush to go home for Holy Week

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 14 2022 02:42 PM

Thousands take advantage of Holy Week break amid looser COVID curbs

Passengers heading for provinces crowd a bus station in Quezon City on Maundy Thursday. Thousands of commuters went home to their respective hometowns for the long Holy Week break after 2 years of strict travel restrictions due to COVID-19.
 

Read More:  Holy Week   Semana Santa 2022   commuters   bus stations   Quezon City   COVID-19   Alert level 1  