Search, rescue, retrieval in Baybay landslide

Search, rescue, retrieval continue in Baybay landslide

Photo courtesy of BFP Region VIII

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection-Region 8 scour damaged structures during the second day of Search, Rescue and Retrieval operations in Barangay Kantagnos, Baybay City, Leyte on Wednesday. The rescue team composed of firefighters, policemen, coast guard personnel, and soldiers recovered at least 19 bodies from the landslide site and rescued a 54-year-old man residing in a remote area of the barangay.