Maundy Thursday flagellation in Bulakan

MULTIMEDIA Catholic flagellants in Bulakan Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 14 2022 01:56 PM Catholic flagellants flog themselves as they walk in procession to different churches in Bulakan, Bulacan on Maundy Thursday in observance of Holy Week. This devotional practice is a flagellant's way of public penance in the hope of being forgiven for sins.