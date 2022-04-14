Maundy Thursday flagellation in Bulakan

MULTIMEDIA

Catholic flagellants in Bulakan

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Catholic flagellants flog themselves as they walk in procession to different churches in Bulakan, Bulacan on Maundy Thursday in observance of Holy Week. This devotional practice is a flagellant’s way of public penance in the hope of being forgiven for sins.