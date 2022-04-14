Chrism Mass at Manila Cathedral

MULTIMEDIA

Cardinal Advincula leads Chrism Mass

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula blesses jars filled with oil during the Chrism Mass on Maundy Thursday at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila. Chrism Mass is one of the solemn and important liturgies where Holy Oils — used in the administration of blessed sacraments such as baptism, confirmation, Holy Orders, and anointing of the sick — are consecrated or blessed.