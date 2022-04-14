Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Cardinal Advincula leads Chrism Mass

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 14 2022 11:32 AM

Chrism Mass at Manila Cathedral

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula blesses jars filled with oil during the Chrism Mass on Maundy Thursday at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila. Chrism Mass is one of the solemn and important liturgies where Holy Oils — used in the administration of blessed sacraments such as baptism, confirmation, Holy Orders, and anointing of the sick — are consecrated or blessed.

Read More:  Chrism Mass   Manila Cathedral   Maundy Thursday   Holy oils   Holy Week   Holy Week 2022   Semana Santa   religion   Catholic   Catholic Church   Manila  