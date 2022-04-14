Cardinal Advincula leads washing of the feet ritual

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cardinal Advincula leads washing of the feet on Maundy Thursday Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 14 2022 08:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula washes the feet of various participants for the 2022 national elections during the Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper on Maundy Thursday. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines in a statement called on voters to elect candidates who will improve the people’s lives, especially the poor and the vulnerable. Read More: Holy Week Semana Santa 2022 Manila Cathedral Washing of the Feet Cardinal Advincula /entertainment/04/14/22/cute-andi-philmars-son-starts-learning-how-to-surf/life/04/14/22/bar-passer-naka-6-na-beses-sumubok-bago-makapasa/overseas/04/14/22/pfizer-to-seek-us-authorization-for-3rd-covid-shot-in-kids/life/04/14/22/pinoy-artist-itinampok-ang-obra-sa-somerset-house-sa-london/news/04/14/22/pasyon-ni-kristo-sa-cebu-dinagsa-ng-mga-deboto