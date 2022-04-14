Cardinal Advincula leads washing of the feet ritual

MULTIMEDIA

Cardinal Advincula leads washing of the feet on Maundy Thursday

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula washes the feet of various participants for the 2022 national elections during the Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper on Maundy Thursday. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines in a statement called on voters to elect candidates who will improve the people’s lives, especially the poor and the vulnerable.