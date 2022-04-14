Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Grieving for Leyte landslide victims

Bobbie Alota, AFP

Posted at Apr 14 2022 04:04 PM

115 dead, dozens still missing after Agaton landslides

Residents cry in front of a coffin and a body bag on Thursday as they mourn victims of a landslide that smashed Pilar village in Abuyog, Leyte on April 12. Heavy rains brought by tropical Storm Agaton triggered floods and landslides that killed at least 115 people and left dozens missing, according to authorities.

