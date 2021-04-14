MULTIMEDIA

All crammed up for cash aid

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents fail to maintain physical distancing as they line up for the government’s financial assistance payout inside a covered court in Barangay Dampalit, Malabon City on Wednesday. Residents say they noticed the crowd started to swell beyond the prescribed number when the payout failed to start on time, with the Malabon City Social Welfare and Development Department originally allotting 30 minutes for distribution for each batch consisting of 200 people out of the 2,908 in the master list scheduled for the day.