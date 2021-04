MULTIMEDIA

UP Diliman to open COVID-19 isolation facility

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A Philippine National Red Cross staff helps prepare a room at a designated isolation facility at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City on Wednesday. UP Diliman, in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross, converted 96 rooms at the Kamia Residence Hall as isolation rooms for COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms as cases continue to rise in the National Capital Region.