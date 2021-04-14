Home > News MULTIMEDIA Getting ready to go back home Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 14 2021 07:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A mother talks to her daughter as they get ready to return home after spending time at the Sto. Niño High School reverse isolation facility in Marikina on Wednesday. The Marikina government has turned to “reverse isolation” wherein people who tested negative for the COVID-19 virus are removed from their household and placed in evacuation centers to decongest quarantine facilities. COVID variant undetected by PCR emerges; mandatory isolation for returning Pinoys sought Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Marikina reverse isolation Sto Niño High School reverse isolation facility multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/15/21/total-covid-19-cases-in-ph-breach-900000-mark-with-11429-new-infections/business/04/15/21/cebu-pacific-to-drop-ph-hotlines-shift-to-online-channels-chatbot/sports/04/15/21/mobile-legends-smart-omega-spoils-cignal-ultras-mpl7-opener/news/04/15/21/deped-asks-comelec-give-higher-pay-to-poll-workers-in-2022-elections/entertainment/04/15/21/tambalang-alexa-ilacad-gab-lagman-sa-init-sa-magdamag-inihalintulad-sa-k-drama