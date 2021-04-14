MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready to go back home

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A mother talks to her daughter as they get ready to return home after spending time at the Sto. Niño High School reverse isolation facility in Marikina on Wednesday. The Marikina government has turned to “reverse isolation” wherein people who tested negative for the COVID-19 virus are removed from their household and placed in evacuation centers to decongest quarantine facilities.