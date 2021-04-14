MULTIMEDIA

Ateneo partners with QC gov't and PH Red Cross for COVID-19 isolation facility

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Tents are set up inside the Ateneo de Manila University’s prefabricated building complex on Wednesday that will serve as an additional isolation facility for Quezon City residents "who are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms and are unable to isolate safely at home,” according to an earlier memo from University President Fr. Roberto Yap, S.J. The facility was established in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and the local government of Quezon City and is intended only for patients referred by the city government and the PRC, with no walk-ins allowed.