PH troops test out Javelin missiles

Javelins let loose during Balikatan 2023

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine and US Armed Forces participate in a live fire exercise of the FGM-148 "Javelin" anti-tank system as part of Balikatan 2023 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on Thursday. Some 12,200 American, 5,400 Filipino and over 100 Australian soldiers are taking part in the two-week joint exercise which comes a day after China concluded military drills around self-governed Taiwan.