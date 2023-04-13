PH troops test out Javelin missiles

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Javelins let loose during Balikatan 2023 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 13 2023 05:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Philippine and US Armed Forces participate in a live fire exercise of the FGM-148 "Javelin" anti-tank system as part of Balikatan 2023 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on Thursday. Some 12,200 American, 5,400 Filipino and over 100 Australian soldiers are taking part in the two-week joint exercise which comes a day after China concluded military drills around self-governed Taiwan. Mga pinuno ng drills 'idinistansiya' ang Balikatan sa maritime issues China to stage Taiwan live-fire drills Read More: Balikatan Balikatan 2023 Javelin Javelin System Javelin missile Balikatan Javelin Balikatan Nueva Ecija /news/04/13/23/omicron-subvariant-xbb191-detected-in-philippines/entertainment/04/13/23/manila-luzon-teases-more-dragdagulan-soon/entertainment/04/13/23/why-dolly-de-leon-is-excited-to-work-with-kathryn-bernardo/news/04/13/23/filipinos-urged-get-2nd-booster-to-maintain-covid-immunity-wall/life/04/13/23/new-platform-gives-access-to-health-care-for-pets