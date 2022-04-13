Home  >  News

EDSA commuters line up for free bus rides

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2022 03:55 PM

Taking the free ride at EDSA bus carousel

Commuters line up at the EDSA Bus Carousel at the Main Avenue station in Cubao, Quezon City on Wednesday. Bus stations were crowded with people after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that MRT-3 operations will be suspended from April 13 to 17 to give way to its yearly Holy Week maintenance shutdown.

