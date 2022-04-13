Taking the free ride at EDSA bus carousel

MULTIMEDIA

EDSA commuters line up for free bus rides

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters line up at the EDSA Bus Carousel at the Main Avenue station in Cubao, Quezon City on Wednesday. Bus stations were crowded with people after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that MRT-3 operations will be suspended from April 13 to 17 to give way to its yearly Holy Week maintenance shutdown.