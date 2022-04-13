Taking the free ride at EDSA bus carousel

Home > News MULTIMEDIA EDSA commuters line up for free bus rides George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 13 2022 03:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters line up at the EDSA Bus Carousel at the Main Avenue station in Cubao, Quezon City on Wednesday. Bus stations were crowded with people after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that MRT-3 operations will be suspended from April 13 to 17 to give way to its yearly Holy Week maintenance shutdown. 'Move people, not cars' stakeholders say while pushing for National Transport Institute Read More: EDSA bus carousel free ride MRT-3 EDSA commuters travel EDSA bus trip EDSA bus transport transportation public transportation DOTr Department of Transportation /news/multimedia/photo/04/13/22/scheduled-power-hike-slammed/news/04/13/22/pcg-allows-port-fishing-operations-after-agaton-dissipates/spotlight/04/13/22/explainer-how-to-spot-and-avoid-landslide-prone-areas/overseas/04/13/22/bridges-blown-up-as-ukraine-braces-for-donbas-assault/sports/04/13/22/pba-3x3-san-miguel-completes-run-to-leg-6-crown