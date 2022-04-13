Home  >  News

Catholic devotees hold Stations of the Cross at Manila Cathedral

Posted at Apr 13 2022 01:56 PM

Stations of the Cross at Manila Cathedral

Catholic devotees pray the Stations of the Cross outside the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. Thousands are expected to troop to different Catholic churches around the country for the annual Visita Iglesia after 2 years of strict quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

