Stations of the Cross at Manila Cathedral

Catholic devotees pray the Stations of the Cross outside the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. Thousands are expected to troop to different Catholic churches around the country for the annual Visita Iglesia after 2 years of strict quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic.