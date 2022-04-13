Scheduled power hike slammed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Consumers, energy advocacy groups question pending power hike George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 13 2022 04:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Consumers join members of energy advocacy groups during a Holy Week-themed protest at the Meralco headquarters in Pasig City on Wednesday. The group led by the Power for People Coalition (P4P) slammed the new power rate hike scheduled this month as pending power rate refunds remain unaddressed. Grupo idinaing ang dagdag-singil sa kuryente Read More: Power for People Coalition energy Meralco power rates power rates hike electricity electricity rate protest protest action /news/04/14/22/dalagita-patay-sa-pananaksak-umano-ng-tiyuhin/spotlight/04/14/22/who-experts-insist-covid-still-a-global-emergency/overseas/04/14/22/suspect-in-new-york-subway-shooting-arrested/sports/04/14/22/fnatic-first-to-qualify-for-esl-one-stockholm-major/life/04/14/22/pari-sa-sorsogon-kabilang-sa-mga-pumasa-sa-2022-bar-exam