Scheduled power hike slammed

MULTIMEDIA

Consumers, energy advocacy groups question pending power hike

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Consumers join members of energy advocacy groups during a Holy Week-themed protest at the Meralco headquarters in Pasig City on Wednesday. The group led by the Power for People Coalition (P4P) slammed the new power rate hike scheduled this month as pending power rate refunds remain unaddressed.