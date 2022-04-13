MRT-3 holds exercise on crisis response

Home  >  News

MRT-3 holds security exercise

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2022 10:36 AM

The MRT-3 simulates a crisis scenario to train its employees to respond to possible security breaches during its Security Simulation Exercise for 2022 at MRT-3 Taft Station in Pasay City Wednesday. The exercise simulated a similar real-life scenario that happened in Tokyo, Japan in October 2021, where an armed assailant dressed as "The Joker" injured 17 passengers and set fire to a train car. 

