Baybay City PNP retrieves 25 bodies from landslide

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 25 bodies retrieved from Baybay City landslide PNP handout/EPA-EFE Posted at Apr 13 2022 09:33 AM A handout photo from Matalom Police Station shows policemen conduct identification of landslide victims in Baybay, Leyte on Tuesday. At least 36 people were reported killed after a series of landslides hit 5 residential areas in Baybay City caused by tropical storm Agaton's heavy rains. Mga nasawi sa Bagyong Agaton sa Baybay City, umabot sa 36: LGU Read More: AgatonPH Baybay City Leyte landslide retrieval operation