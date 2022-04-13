Home  >  News

25 bodies retrieved from Baybay City landslide

Apr 13 2022 09:33 AM

Baybay City PNP retrieves 25 bodies from landslide

A handout photo from Matalom Police Station shows policemen conduct identification of landslide victims in Baybay, Leyte on Tuesday. At least 36 people were reported killed after a series of landslides hit 5 residential areas in Baybay City caused by tropical storm Agaton’s heavy rains. 

