Baybay City PNP retrieves 25 bodies from landslide

MULTIMEDIA

25 bodies retrieved from Baybay City landslide

PNP handout/EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A handout photo from Matalom Police Station shows policemen conduct identification of landslide victims in Baybay, Leyte on Tuesday. At least 36 people were reported killed after a series of landslides hit 5 residential areas in Baybay City caused by tropical storm Agaton’s heavy rains.