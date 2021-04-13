MULTIMEDIA

Prayer and abstinence

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Muslims gather for midday prayer in a community in Marikina City on the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, as the National Capital Region remains under modified enhanced community quarantine. Muslims mark Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, through prayer and abstinence from all food and drink from dawn to dusk.