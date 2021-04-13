Home > News MULTIMEDIA Prayer and abstinence Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 13 2021 04:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Muslims gather for midday prayer in a community in Marikina City on the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, as the National Capital Region remains under modified enhanced community quarantine. Muslims mark Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, through prayer and abstinence from all food and drink from dawn to dusk. Duterte urges Filipinos on Ramadan: Help the less fortunate Read More: Ramadan COVID-19 coronavirus Marikina City Muslims multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/14/21/ph-posts-8122-new-covid-19-cases-deaths-over-100-on-6th-straight-day/overseas/04/14/21/more-people-sentenced-to-death-by-court-martial-in-myanmar/entertainment/04/14/21/street-vendor-na-tinulungan-ni-ivana-alawi-ipinasilip-ang-mga-ibinigay-pa-ng-vlogger/overseas/04/14/21/japan-enters-fourth-wave-of-covid-19-infections-govt-panel-chief/overseas/04/14/21/6-rescued-several-missing-after-boat-capsizes-off-louisiana-coast