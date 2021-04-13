Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pateros distributes cash assistance to residents Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 13 2021 01:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents queue to claim their cash assistance at the multipurpose hall of Barangay Martirez in Pateros Tuesday. The barangay implemented staggered schedule in the claiming of cash assistance to avoid overcrowding and ensure adherence to proper minimum health protocols. Ayuda sa Pateros, ibibigay via online app Read More: : COVID-19 modified enhance community quarantine Barangay Martirez Pateros cash assistance Social Amelioration program SAP /news/04/14/21/ph-posts-8122-new-covid-19-cases-deaths-over-100-on-6th-straight-day/overseas/04/14/21/more-people-sentenced-to-death-by-court-martial-in-myanmar/entertainment/04/14/21/street-vendor-na-tinulungan-ni-ivana-alawi-ipinasilip-ang-mga-ibinigay-pa-ng-vlogger/overseas/04/14/21/japan-enters-fourth-wave-of-covid-19-infections-govt-panel-chief/overseas/04/14/21/6-rescued-several-missing-after-boat-capsizes-off-louisiana-coast