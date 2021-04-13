Home  >  News

Pateros distributes cash assistance to residents

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2021 01:42 PM

Residents queue to claim their cash assistance at the multipurpose hall of Barangay Martirez in Pateros Tuesday. The barangay implemented staggered schedule in the claiming of cash assistance to avoid overcrowding and ensure adherence to proper minimum health protocols.

