MULTIMEDIA

Crushed dolomite replenished along Manila Baywalk

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Heavy machinery put fresh dolomite along the Manila Baywalk on Tuesday as part of a government project costing some P389 million to rehabilitate Manila Bay. Critics have scored the project and questioned its necessity as the country continues to struggle against controlling the spread of COVID-19.



From the archives: