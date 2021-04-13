Home  >  News

Crushed dolomite replenished along Manila Baywalk

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2021 09:09 PM | Updated as of Apr 13 2021 09:11 PM

Heavy machinery put fresh dolomite along the Manila Baywalk on Tuesday as part of a government project costing some P389 million to rehabilitate Manila Bay. Critics have scored the project and questioned its necessity as the country continues to struggle against controlling the spread of COVID-19. 


