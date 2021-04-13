Home > News MULTIMEDIA Crushed dolomite replenished along Manila Baywalk George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 13 2021 09:09 PM | Updated as of Apr 13 2021 09:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Heavy machinery put fresh dolomite along the Manila Baywalk on Tuesday as part of a government project costing some P389 million to rehabilitate Manila Bay. Critics have scored the project and questioned its necessity as the country continues to struggle against controlling the spread of COVID-19. From the archives: Robredo: Curbing pandemic best for mental health, not white sand Read More: Manila Bay Dolomite Beach crushed dolomite Manila Bay White Sand Project DENR multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/14/21/ph-posts-8122-new-covid-19-cases-deaths-over-100-on-6th-straight-day/overseas/04/14/21/more-people-sentenced-to-death-by-court-martial-in-myanmar/entertainment/04/14/21/street-vendor-na-tinulungan-ni-ivana-alawi-ipinasilip-ang-mga-ibinigay-pa-ng-vlogger/overseas/04/14/21/japan-enters-fourth-wave-of-covid-19-infections-govt-panel-chief/overseas/04/14/21/6-rescued-several-missing-after-boat-capsizes-off-louisiana-coast