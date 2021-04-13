Home  >  News

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2021 12:10 PM | Updated as of Apr 13 2021 12:37 PM

Devotion in Baclaran church

A Catholic devotee kneels in prayer at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Paranaque on Tuesday. Religious gatherings are now allowed at 10 percent capacity in the National Capital Region plus bubble after the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 placed the region under Modified enhanced community quarantine starting April 12.

