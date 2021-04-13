MULTIMEDIA

Devotion in Baclaran church

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

A Catholic devotee kneels in prayer at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Paranaque on Tuesday. Religious gatherings are now allowed at 10 percent capacity in the National Capital Region plus bubble after the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 placed the region under Modified enhanced community quarantine starting April 12.