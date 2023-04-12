Home > News MULTIMEDIA Catapang announces change of guards at Bilibid Maximum Security Compound Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 12 2023 12:01 PM | Updated as of Apr 12 2023 12:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Inmate-supervisors at the National Bilibid Prison-Maximum Security Compound meet with Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Dir. Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr. He introduced BuCor Sr. Insp Purificacion Hari as acting superintendent for the Maximum Security compound in Muntinlupa City on Wednesday. Catapang announced the change of guards at the facility to address reported irregularities and corruption issues. Read More: Bilibid Maximum Security Compound Bureau of Corrections BuCor Gregorio Catapang Jr prisons /news/04/12/23/manila-police-defend-arrest-of-anti-balikatan-rallyists/entertainment/04/12/23/ben-affleck-returns-to-directors-chair-in-new-film-air/overseas/04/12/23/fil-canadians-welcome-rebate-amid-high-food-prices/entertainment/04/12/23/steven-yeun-ali-wong-star-in-new-netflix-series-beef/life/04/12/23/chef-aracama-breaks-hiatus-for-negros-regional-food-series