Catapang announces change of guards at Bilibid Maximum Security Compound

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Inmate-supervisors at the National Bilibid Prison-Maximum Security Compound meet with Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Dir. Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr. He introduced BuCor Sr. Insp Purificacion Hari as acting superintendent for the Maximum Security compound in Muntinlupa City on Wednesday. Catapang announced the change of guards at the facility to address reported irregularities and corruption issues.