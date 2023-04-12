Home > News MULTIMEDIA Busted pipe inundates New Panaderos bridge Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 12 2023 09:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man looks on as water gushing from a burst pipe floods the New Panaderos bridge near Kalentong Market in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. Contractors of the water company were able to seal the pipe around 6:30pm MWSS says Metro Manila has enough water supply for 2023 Marcos says Philippines facing 'water crisis,' creates water management office Read More: water pipe burst water pipe flood Mandaluyong /sports/04/12/23/uaap-tennis-ateneo-men-get-back-at-ust/entertainment/04/12/23/house-of-the-dragon-season-2-begins-production-hbo/entertainment/04/12/23/slay-trans-model-search-to-air-on-abs-cbn-platforms/sports/04/12/23/uaap-baseball-la-salle-turns-back-ateneo-nears-finals/sports/04/12/23/de-guzman-eager-to-help-nisperos-gandler-in-scoring-duties