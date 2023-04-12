Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Busted pipe inundates New Panaderos bridge

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2023 09:32 PM

Busted pipe inundates New Panaderos bridge

A man looks on as water gushing from a burst pipe floods the New Panaderos bridge near Kalentong Market in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. Contractors of the water company were able to seal the pipe around 6:30pm 

Read More:  water pipe   burst water pipe   flood   Mandaluyong  