Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Isko Moreno supporters move to Leni Robredo for #Halalan2022

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2022 08:17 PM

Several Isko supporters shift support from Isko to Leni

Leaders of several groups allied with the presidential campaign of Mayor Isko Moreno withdraw their support from Moreno and announce their backing of Vice President Leni Robredo for the presidency at a press conference in Quezon City on Tuesday. The various groups were represented by Tim Orbos of Naisko; Elmer Argaño, secretary general of Isang Pilipinas; Rommel Abesamis of Naisko, Dr. Rey Sarmiento of IM Nueva Ecija, Atty. George Habacon of Rizal for Isko; and Ed Cojuanco of Warays for Isko. 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   IMPilipinas   Isko Moreno   Isko Moreno Domagoso   Leni Robredo   Tim Orbos   Elmer Argaño   Rommel Abesamis   Dr   Rey Sarmiento   George Habacon   Ed Cojuangco  