Several Isko supporters shift support from Isko to Leni

MULTIMEDIA Isko Moreno supporters move to Leni Robredo for #Halalan2022 Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 12 2022 08:17 PM Leaders of several groups allied with the presidential campaign of Mayor Isko Moreno withdraw their support from Moreno and announce their backing of Vice President Leni Robredo for the presidency at a press conference in Quezon City on Tuesday. The various groups were represented by Tim Orbos of Naisko; Elmer Argaño, secretary general of Isang Pilipinas; Rommel Abesamis of Naisko, Dr. Rey Sarmiento of IM Nueva Ecija, Atty. George Habacon of Rizal for Isko; and Ed Cojuanco of Warays for Isko. Read More: Halalan 2022 IMPilipinas Isko Moreno Isko Moreno Domagoso Leni Robredo Tim Orbos Elmer Argaño Rommel Abesamis Dr Rey Sarmiento George Habacon Ed Cojuangco